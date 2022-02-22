22,469 Shares in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWSC. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

