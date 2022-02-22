$228.09 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post $228.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.20 million. BOX posted sales of $198.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $869.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $868.90 million to $869.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $976.28 million, with estimates ranging from $956.10 million to $990.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BOX by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,757,000 after buying an additional 111,645 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,390,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in BOX by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 370,288 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 284,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.04. BOX has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.27.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

