$245.63 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report sales of $245.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $344.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.00 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on VOYA. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,839 shares of company stock worth $3,147,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Voya Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.67. 16,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,774. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.