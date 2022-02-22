$257.48 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce sales of $257.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.08 million and the highest is $278.97 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $182.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,712,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after buying an additional 162,511 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 106,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $143.29. 323,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.77 and its 200-day moving average is $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.