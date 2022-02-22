2,776 Shares in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 398,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 386,270 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMEH opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

