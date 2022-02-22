2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). 2U reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

2U stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 88,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,606. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $719.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in 2U by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in 2U by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 2U by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in 2U by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 2U by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

