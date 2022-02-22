356,387 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 356,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $71.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12.

