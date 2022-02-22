35,696 Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 877,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 841,609 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,578,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

