4,010 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $153.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $266,907.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,629. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

