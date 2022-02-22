$454.27 Million in Sales Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce sales of $454.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.80 million and the lowest is $452.73 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $529.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

CRSR stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,165. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

