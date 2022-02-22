47,556 Shares in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 47,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,316,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $9,425,000.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96. Omega Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.