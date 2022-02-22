48,224 Shares in EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 48,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Shares of EGGF stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. EG Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

EG Acquisition Company Profile

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

