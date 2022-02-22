4,849 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 3,843.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 8.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in General Mills by 16.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,665,000 after buying an additional 195,746 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 6.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 88.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE GIS opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

