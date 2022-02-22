50,595 Shares in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAFE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Safehold by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.51.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 1,490 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $91,754.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 179,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,588,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $95.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of -0.27.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

