$508.32 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will report sales of $508.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $684.50 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $473.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNX Resources.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CNX stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 93,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

