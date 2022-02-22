54,500 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,093,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,316,000 after purchasing an additional 251,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,409,000 after buying an additional 588,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,111,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,960,000 after buying an additional 154,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,051,000 after buying an additional 139,955 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after buying an additional 250,103 shares during the period.

BATS EZU opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

