624 Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,295,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.