$645.88 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to report sales of $645.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $635.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.43 million. Ares Management reported sales of $411.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 in the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARES opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.