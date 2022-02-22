68,119 Shares in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

