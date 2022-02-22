$8.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post sales of $8.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.65 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $35.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.55 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $35.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.31 billion to $36.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ARW traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $121.84. The company had a trading volume of 819,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,475. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,194,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after acquiring an additional 228,949 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,521,000 after acquiring an additional 99,525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.