$8.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post sales of $8.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.65 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $35.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.55 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $35.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.31 billion to $36.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS.
ARW traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $121.84. The company had a trading volume of 819,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,475. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,194,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after acquiring an additional 228,949 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,521,000 after acquiring an additional 99,525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.