8,978 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after buying an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,052,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after buying an additional 429,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after buying an additional 351,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $104.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.54. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.