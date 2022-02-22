8PAY (8PAY) Price Hits $0.0355 on Exchanges

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $92,234.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.84 or 0.06894822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,082.12 or 1.00146823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00049828 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.