9,026 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Cerner by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 167,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 92,509 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.17. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

