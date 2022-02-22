AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AAR by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in AAR by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.73.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

