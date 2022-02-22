ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.76 million-$420.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.71 million.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. 745,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,893. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 158,972 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 647,705 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.