Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCD stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. Accolade has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $55.47.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

