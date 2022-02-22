AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.76. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.30.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
