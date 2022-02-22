AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.76. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $143,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

