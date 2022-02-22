ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 98.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 244,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 15.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

