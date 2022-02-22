ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49.
In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
