ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Head-To-Head Comparison

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Intapp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 6.62% 14.03% 5.20% Intapp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Intapp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.29 billion 3.00 $72.66 million $0.71 46.56 Intapp $214.63 million 6.13 -$46.76 million N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Intapp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ACI Worldwide and Intapp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Intapp 0 0 8 0 3.00

Intapp has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 76.15%. Given Intapp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intapp is more favorable than ACI Worldwide.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Intapp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of Intapp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Intapp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

