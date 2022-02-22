Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACU opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

