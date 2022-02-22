Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ACU opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84.
About Acme United
