Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $7.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.58.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ADAP. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $448.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.