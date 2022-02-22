Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $7.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADAP. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $448.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

