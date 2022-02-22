Adirondack Trust Co. Invests $45,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,214,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,420,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,362,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,739,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $128.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.17, a PEG ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.09 and a 52 week high of $209.00.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,535 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $816,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 34,648 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $6,238,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 87,771 shares valued at $15,603,466. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

