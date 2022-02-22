Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $27,000 Stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 274.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFI opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 7,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $145,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420. Corporate insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

