Advisor Resource Council Buys 1,842 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3,019.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $302.99 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.28 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

