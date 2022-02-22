Advisor Resource Council Grows Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4,117.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140,016 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

