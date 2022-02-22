Advisor Resource Council Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $264.05 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

