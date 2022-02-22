Advisor Resource Council Reduces Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 725,796 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after buying an additional 214,760 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $4,082,804.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 592,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,520. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

