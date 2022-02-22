Advisor Resource Council Sells 13,782 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,782 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

