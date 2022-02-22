Advisor Resource Council Sells 859 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $300.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.38 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.04.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

