AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AerSale were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AerSale by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in AerSale by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,721 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period.

Shares of ASLE opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. AerSale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

