Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 645,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,661. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

