Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AGIO stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $62.15.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 564.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 76,651 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
