Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.