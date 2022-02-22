AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

