Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 102,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,747. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.27. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

