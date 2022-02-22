Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.32. 16,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $239.50 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.82.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. SG3 Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

