Airgain (AIRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AIRG opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

