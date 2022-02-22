AirNFTs (AIRT) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

AirNFTs (CURRENCY:AIRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, AirNFTs has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. One AirNFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AirNFTs has a total market capitalization of $504,378.78 and approximately $34,487.00 worth of AirNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00036698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00108536 BTC.

AirNFTs Coin Profile

AIRT is a coin. AirNFTs’ total supply is 886,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,040,000 coins. AirNFTs’ official Twitter account is @AircraftCompany

According to CryptoCompare, “Aircraft is a blockchain based eco-system, the main mission is to expand the boundaries of cryptocurrency influence in the whole world and to ensure the availability of cryptocurrency payments. Aircraft Blockchain was designed to solve such financial and tourism problems as frauds, charge-back, overbooking, reservation mistakes and low quality of provided services. “

