Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $401,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 91.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after buying an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.57. 168,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546,279. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.43 and a 200 day moving average of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

