Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys 418 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150,938 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 25.6% in the second quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 100,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $119,375,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $92.66. 55,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $84.33 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

